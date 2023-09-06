A search warrant led police to recover over a million lethal doses of Fentanyl, resulting in several arrests, authorities say.

By: News On 6

Investigators Recover Over 1 Million Lethal Doses Of Fentanyl After Serving Search Warrant In Tulsa

-

A search warrant led police to recover over a million lethal doses of Fentanyl, resulting in several arrests, authorities say.

The Tulsa Police Department says the TPD Special Investigations Division executed the search.

Investigators say they recovered more than five pounds of the drug in pill and powder form, as well as 234 grams of heroin with two handguns.

Due to the nature of the investigation, the names of those arrested and the date of the raid have not been released.

TPD shared a photo of the recovered drugs, money and weapons on social media.

Image Provided By: Tulsa Police