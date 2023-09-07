Police: 2 Killed In Muskogee Overnight; Unknown If Crimes Are Connected

The Muskogee Police Department, says both of these homicides are in the early stages of the investigation but confirmed that two men were found dead in different parts of town early Thursday morning.

By: News On 6

A pair of men were found dead in Muskogee early Thursday morning but it is unknown if the crimes are connected according to the Muskogee Police Department.

Police said they got a call about a shooting near the 1600 Block of Center Lane just after midnight. Officers found a male victim, later identified as James McNac III in that area. McNac was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Roughly four hours later officers were called to the intersection of Hayes Street and North 45th Street because there was an unresponsive man on the ground. Officers said the man was dead when they arrived.

The Muskogee Police Department, says both of these homicides are in the early stages of the investigation and that it is "unknown at this time if these two incidents are related."