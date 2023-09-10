Habitat for Humanity dedicated six homes to new homeowners on Saturday as part of the annual "Blitz Build".

By: News On 6

Habitat For Humanity Dedicates 6 New Houses To Homeowners In Tulsa

Six Tulsa homes have been dedicated to their new homeowners on Saturday.

It's part of Habitat for Humanity's initiative to build 250 affordable homes in Tulsa.

The six houses were built at the same time and took just six months for the annual "Blitz Build".

Radio personality Clark Howard has been with the organization for 30 years and said he loves volunteering.

"I've seen it change people's lives, I've seen it change neighborhoods. The reason for Tulsa and how I've ended up here and come year after year is this is one of the best Habitat affiliates in the United States," Howard said.

