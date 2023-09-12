Taste Test Tuesday: Chick-Fil-A's Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A has rolled out a new chicken sandwich recipe for the first time in years. So for Taste Test Tuesday at 9 a.m., the team tried the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

By: News On 6

They also have a new milkshake, the Caramel Crumble Milkshake, so we threw that in because who says no to a milkshake?

Michelle Bridges is the Sales and Marketing Director for the Tulsa Hills Chick-fil-A location, and she joined us to share more.