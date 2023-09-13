Student Apprehended After Taking Firearm To Muskogee High School

A Muskogee Public Schools student was found with a gun on the high school campus Wednesday morning, the district says.

By: News On 6

The unidentified student was at Muskogee High School and was quickly apprehended by police after administrators discovered the firearm, the district says.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The district says police investigated and determined no additional weapons or threats at the school.

Classes remained in session and did not close early for the day.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned for updates.