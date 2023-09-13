Student Apprehended After Taking Firearm To Muskogee High School

A Muskogee Public Schools student was found with a gun on the high school campus Wednesday morning, the district says.

Wednesday, September 13th 2023, 1:41 pm

By: News On 6


MUSKOGEE, Okla. -

A Muskogee Public Schools student was found with a gun on campus Wednesday morning, the district says.

The unidentified student was at Muskogee High School and was quickly apprehended by police after administrators discovered the firearm, the district says.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The district says police investigated and determined no additional weapons or threats at the school.

Classes remained in session and did not close early for the day.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 13th, 2023

August 1st, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 13th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 15th, 2023

September 14th, 2023

September 14th, 2023

September 14th, 2023