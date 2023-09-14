No Bomb Found At Union 8th Grade Center After Threat Reported To Broken Arrow Police

A bomb threat was reported at the Union 8th Grade Center on Thursday morning, according to Broken Arrow Police. At this time, it has been determined not to be a credible threat, police said.

By: News On 6

No bomb was found on the campus, police. said. At this time, it has been determined to not be a credible threat, police said. The incident is being investigated as possibly linked to the recent bogus threats being made across Oklahoma, according to police.

