No Bomb Found At Union 8th Grade Center After Threat Reported To Broken Arrow Police

Thursday, September 14th 2023, 8:56 am
A bomb threat was reported at the Union 8th Grade Center on Thursday morning, according to Broken Arrow Police.
No bomb was found on the campus, police. said. At this time, it has been determined to not be a credible threat, police said. The incident is being investigated as possibly linked to the recent bogus threats being made across Oklahoma, according to police.
This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
