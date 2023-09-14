Dietician Shares Taco Recipe, Talks About Managing Diabetes And Heart Health

Thursday, September 14th 2023, 9:45 am
The latest CDC data shows Oklahoma has the highest death rate in the country for heart disease.
On Thursday, we talked with a health professional who's been a dietitian for over 40 years about changes to your diet that you can start today.
Sherry Jackson is based out of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville.
Heart disease is an issue in Oklahoma, as well as diabetes. Jackson discussed both and shared a recipe to help with diabetes management.
Recipe:
1 pounds Medium (26/30) thawed, peeled and deveined Shrimp, tail removed or 1 pound of skinless, boneless, thawed white fish such as Tilapia, Cod, Crappie, Catfish (can have some ice crystals)
For cooking a pound of Shrimp or Fish:
2 teaspoons Chili Powder
Salt to taste
2 teaspoons Canola oil
For Slaw Topping:
1 bag of pre cut coleslaw mix (about 6 cups)
⅓ cup Chipotle Mayonnaise or make your own with Light Mayonnaise and Chili Powder
1 bag Cilantro, roughly chopped
2-3 limes, zested and juiced
For Black Beans:
15 oz canned Low Sodium Black Beans, drained and rinsed
¼ onion, chopped
2 tablespoons salsa
8 corn tortillas, warmed on a hot skillet without grease or spray until lightly toasted.
