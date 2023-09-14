Dietician Shares Taco Recipe, Talks About Managing Diabetes And Heart Health

The latest CDC data shows Oklahoma has the highest death rate in the country for heart disease. Sherry Jackson based out of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville joined us at 9 a.m. to share a recipe and talk about changes to your diet that you can start today.

By: News On 6

On Thursday, we talked with a health professional who's been a dietitian for over 40 years about changes to your diet that you can start today.

Sherry Jackson is based out of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville.

Heart disease is an issue in Oklahoma, as well as diabetes. Jackson discussed both and shared a recipe to help with diabetes management.

Recipe:

1 pounds Medium (26/30) thawed, peeled and deveined Shrimp, tail removed or 1 pound of skinless, boneless, thawed white fish such as Tilapia, Cod, Crappie, Catfish (can have some ice crystals)

For cooking a pound of Shrimp or Fish:

2 teaspoons Chili Powder

Salt to taste

2 teaspoons Canola oil

For Slaw Topping:

1 bag of pre cut coleslaw mix (about 6 cups)

⅓ cup Chipotle Mayonnaise or make your own with Light Mayonnaise and Chili Powder

1 bag Cilantro, roughly chopped

2-3 limes, zested and juiced

For Black Beans:

15 oz canned Low Sodium Black Beans, drained and rinsed

¼ onion, chopped

2 tablespoons salsa

8 corn tortillas, warmed on a hot skillet without grease or spray until lightly toasted.