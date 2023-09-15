Foyil High School Student Shows Pig At Fair After Previous Pigs Were Put Down

He was only able to show Blue Burr on Friday because the Claremore community raised money to buy him new pigs.

In the show ring, how you look, how you walk, and how you act matters.

Landon Morton had very little time to prepare Blue Burr for the Rogers County Fair Competition.

"A lot of stress. I could do a lot better," said Landon.

He said winning could only happen when pigs fly because two months ago, Landon's original show pigs had to be put down after being attacked by dogs.

As the competition begins- a little last-minute advice from their coach: "Make her look good."

And Blue Burr and Landon are ready to come out of the gate to show the judges what they're made of.

Landon said the judges are paying attention to three parts of Blue Burr and the other pigs.

"The front, the side, and the back--to show the muscle of the pig."

While they're out in the ring, Landon's giving her some directions to keep her on track.

While they didn't get the blue ribbon, the pair finished third, and that's a win for Landon because he didn't even think he would be back in this ring.

So, while the judges are focused on the looks, he knows it took a lot of heart to get to this point.