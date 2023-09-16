A Ponca City man is in custody after another man's body was found in an Osage County home on Friday, authorities say.

Man In Custody After Body Found In Osage County Home

The Osage County Sheriff's Office said Michael Porter was arrested for arson, assault on an officer and placing bodily fluid on an employee.

OSCO said the victim was found at the home near McCord Friday morning and described it as a "suspicious death." Investigators said evidence suggests arson was used to cover up the crime scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

OCSO says this is an ongoing investigation.

