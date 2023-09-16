EMSA Involved In 2-Vehicle Crash On IDL In Tulsa; Lane Reopened

A two-car crash involving EMSA has closed a northbound lane of the IDL in Tulsa on Saturday, authorities say.

Saturday, September 16th 2023, 3:56 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A two-car crash involving EMSA temporarily closed a northbound lane of the IDL in Tulsa on Saturday, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on I-244 at W. 7th St., closing the left lane.

The road was closed at 4:30 p.m., OHP says.

No word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

