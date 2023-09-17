8 Arrested On Gun, Drug Charges In Downtown Tulsa

Several people were arrested in downtown Tulsa after police recovered guns and drugs in their vehicles Saturday morning.

TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Police Department said eight people are in custody when officers saw them gathered around two cars in a parking lot.

TPD says several of the men moved away from the vehicles once they noticed the officers, but eventually listened to commands.

Officers say they recovered 10 guns, narcotics, marijuana and several full face mask coverings.

All eight people were arrested and each now face firearm or drug charges.

