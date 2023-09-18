Detroit Lions Honor OSU Heisman Winner, NFL Hall Of Famer Barry Sanders With Statue

The Lions immortalized the Hall of Famer with an 8-foot bronze statue outside Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday.

By: News On 6, CBS Sports

-

Oklahoma State Heisman winner and former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders received a big honor over the weekend.

The Lions immortalized the Hall of Famer with an 8-foot bronze statue outside Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday.

Sanders is considered to be one of the greatest players in NFL history.

He was honored with his Heisman statue outside Boone Pickens Stadium in 2021.

A new documentary about his sudden retirement in 1999 called "Bye Bye Barry", comes out on Prime Video on Nov. 21.

Image Provided By: Associated Press

All-time great season

The 1997 season was a special one for Sanders, who that season shared MVP honors with then-Packers quarterback Brett Favre. Sanders ran for 53 yards during the season's first two games, then proceeded to run for exactly 2,000 yards during the final 14 games. He eclipsed over 100 yards in each of those games while leading the Lions to the playoffs. Sanders finished the season with 2,053 yards (then the second-highest total in NFL history) while averaging a whopping 6.1 yards per carry.

Record-setter

Sanders is the first player in league history to rush for over 1,000 yards in each of his first 10 seasons. The only other player that has started his career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons is former Patriots and Jets running back Curtis Martin, who joined Sanders in the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Rare air

Only four running backs won rushing titles during the 1990s: Sanders (1990, 1994, 1997-98), Emmitt Smith (1991-93, 1995), Terrell Davis (1998) and Edgerrin James (1999). Each of these backs are currently members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 1994, Sanders broke Smith's stranglehold on the rushing title by rumbling for a then-career high 1,883 yards. Sanders also led the NFL with a 5.7 yards-per-carry average that season.

Signature playoff moment

Sanders provided the most memorable play from the Lions' lone playoff win over the past 60-plus years. Late in the Lions' 1991 NFC wild card game against the Cowboys, Sanders appeared to be stopped for a moderate gain before he stopped, changed directions, then darted downfield for a 47-yard touchdown. Sanders' 109 all-purpose yards helped the Lions post a 38-6 win over Smith and the Cowboys.

Hall of Fame history

A first-ballot Hall of Famer, Sanders was just 36 years old at the time of his enshrinement. He is the second-youngest player ever inducted, behind only former Bears running back Gale Sayers. Sayers, who like Sanders was a small but explosive running back, was 34 years of age when he was enshrined in Canton, Ohio in 1977.