Boman Twin Event Center Opens, Named After Historic Tulsa Movie Theater

The building opened in 1965 as Boman Twin Cinemas, was Laser Quest for 27 years, then Warzone Paintball and Airsoft Park for about a year.

-

There's a new chapter for Tulsa’s first indoor duo screen movie theater, which has since served as a laser tag venue, then a paintball arena.

Now, the building near 31st and Sheridan has a different role of bringing people together.

It feels nostalgic even just walking in, seeing the old Laser Quest logo and even mission control. For Kadrian Wilson, who used to be at this Laser Quest for years, she now has her own mission.

Image Provided By: TripAdvisor

The building has entertained families for decades.

It opened in 1965 as Boman Twin Cinemas, was Laser Quest for 27 years, then Warzone Paintball and Airsoft Park for about a year.

The building was empty until Kadrian Wilson and her family took over the lease a year ago.

Image Provided By: Tulsa City-County Library

"Just painting, cleaning, scrubbing, anything that it took to bring our dreams to life,” said Wilson.

Wilson's goal is to bring people back here -- through parties, vendor events, weddings, and whatever the community would like.

"I grew up here coming to Laser Quest, but also I managed it whenever it was here for about seven years, so that was a really cool experience,” she said. “I love being able to hear everyone's stories as they come in the door."

Samantha Moneypenny says it's the perfect place to host her consignment business, Rhea Lana's of Midtown Tulsa.

"My husband was a little bit sad when I told him we were going to come tour and it's not Laser Quest anymore, but seeing the potential that this space is what makes my heart happy because he knows the exact thing that we're trying to grow is benefitting families, and she'll do the same with this event center,” said Moneypenny.

Wilson said it's been a humbling experience, and her family is in it for the long run.

"And so, I just brought it full circle with it being the Boman Twin Event Center. We're in the Boman Acres Shopping Plaza. We really plan to just bring life back to the entire shopping center itself” Wilson said.

Rhea Lana's will be at the event center until this Friday. The venue's next big event is on Oct. 14th.

There will be a dozen local rescues with adoptable dogs.