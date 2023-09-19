Veterans Find New Career Paths Through Coffee Bunker, Tulsa School District Partnership

Tulsa Public Schools will help The Coffee Bunker vets and their families find work as teachers, mechanics, and bus drivers. TPS will not only provide the job, but the education as well.

-

Tulsa Public Schools is partnering with an organization that helps veterans find careers after the military. The Coffee Bunker has partnered with many businesses before, but TPS is the first school district.

The Coffee Bunker's mission is to support veterans and their families. They are always looking for ways to collaborate with various organizations around town.

"Many of the veterans, the new veterans in particular have never had a civilian job. So, we have to stand beside them and behind them to make sure they have the proper credentials, proper certifications, and anything they need to secure the job. And we stand by them all the way to make sure that the first job is successful," said Executive Director at The Coffee Bunker, Dr. Michael Horton.

They provide support by giving financial and legal advice, VA claims support, housing assistance, and anything a veteran might need to be successful.

They seek partnerships for jobs through their employer alliance program.

Tulsa Public Schools will help The Coffee Bunker vets and their families find work as teachers, mechanics, and bus drivers.

TPS will not only provide the job, but the education as well. For example, they will assist with certifications for aspiring teachers and pay for CDL licenses for those interested in transportation.

Lead Recruiter for TPS, Nicolette Dennis, said having a partnership like this helps bridge the gap for people looking for meaningful jobs because finding employment after the military can be tough.

Dennis said veterans might struggle to find a career when they leave military life, especially young veterans.

"We have lots of opportunities for people to come in at entry-level positions and move up, just as in the military you come in a one level, and you can work your way up," Dennis explained.

The Coffee Bunker is open to any veteran and their family. They are always looking for different industries to help supply jobs for their veterans.