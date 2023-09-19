New York Philharmonic Comes To The McKnight Center In Stillwater

McKnight Center Executive Director Mark Blakeman and OSU student Jacie Gray joined News On 6 at Noon to talk about how special it is to welcome the New York Philharmonic to Stillwater for this weekend's show.

By: News On 6

One of the nation's top orchestras the New York Philharmonic will be in Oklahoma this weekend for a sold-out three-night concert series at the McKnight Center at OSU.

As part of the series, students will get the opportunity to learn from members of the orchestra. McKnight Center Executive Director Mark Blakeman and OSU student Jacie Gray joined News On 6 at Noon to talk about how special it is to welcome the NYP to Stillwater.







