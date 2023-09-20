Tulsa Zoo Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary, Highlights Conservation Program

It's Wild Wednesday and for the month of September, the Tulsa Zoo is celebrating its 95th anniversary. In that time, the zoo has helped a lot of animals through its conservation program. News On 6's Jordan Tidwell was live with a look at the work the zoo does.

By: News On 6

It's Wild Wednesday and for the month of September, the Tulsa Zoo is celebrating its 95th anniversary.

In that time, the zoo has helped a lot of animals through its conservation program.

Richard Kotarsky, Tulsa Zoo Conservationist, said part of the proceeds from tickets to the zoo goes towards their mission to help animals in the wild.

Kotarsky said the program officially started in 1997 and since then, the zoo has contributed over $750,000 to conservation and saving wild animals.

"When you come and support the zoo, you're supporting wild life conservation," Kotarsky said.

