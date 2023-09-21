3 Accused Of Running Illegal Marijuana Businesses In Glenpool

Investigators said the three were selling marijuana on the black market and their businesses didn't have the legally required registration. Agents said they seized more than 600 pounds of marijuana and 27 guns.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents spent the past three months doing an undercover investigation into a marijuana business in Glenpool and have made three arrests.

Agents arrested Estevan Rodriguez, Nicolas Wehr and Dorothy Wehr who police said ran three businesses near 151st street and Elwood in Glenpool.

Investigators said the three were selling marijuana on the black market and their businesses didn't have the legally required registration.

Agents said they seized more than 600 pounds of marijuana and 27 guns.

Investigators said they have shut down 800 illegal marijuana businesses in Oklahoma in the past year.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond is starting a task force to focus on illegal marijuana grow operations.

The task force will work with the OBN and the State Medical Marijuana Authority to investigate drug crimes related to marijuana and other drugs like fentanyl.

"The primary focus is to identify and then snuff out the cells of an organized crime syndicate," Drummond said.