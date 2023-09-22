Tulsa Crime Stoppers is holding an event this week that will bring teams from local first responders together for a BBQ grilling competition! Badges, Brew and BBQ will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 in Tulsa.

By: News On 6

Local First Responders To Participate In 'Badges, Brew And BBQ' Grilling Competition

-

Tulsa Crime Stoppers is holding an event this week that will bring teams from local first responders together for a BBQ grilling competition! It's called Badges, Brew and BBQ.

Karen Gilbert from Tulsa Crime Stoppers joined us at 9 a.m., along with Tulsa County Deputy Justin Green, to talk more about the event.

Badges, Brew and BBQ will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.

It's held on 7th Street between Utica and Wheeling in Tulsa.

Tickets are available now. CLICK HERE for more information or to buy tickets.