Local First Responders To Participate In 'Badges, Brew And BBQ' Grilling Competition

Tulsa Crime Stoppers is holding an event this week that will bring teams from local first responders together for a BBQ grilling competition! Badges, Brew and BBQ will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 in Tulsa.

Friday, September 22nd 2023, 9:36 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Crime Stoppers is holding an event this week that will bring teams from local first responders together for a BBQ grilling competition! It's called Badges, Brew and BBQ.

Karen Gilbert from Tulsa Crime Stoppers joined us at 9 a.m., along with Tulsa County Deputy Justin Green, to talk more about the event.

Badges, Brew and BBQ will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.

It's held on 7th Street between Utica and Wheeling in Tulsa.

Tickets are available now. CLICK HERE for more information or to buy tickets.
