LeAnne Taylor Receives Tulsa Press Club Media Icon Award For 2023

By: News On 6

Our very own LeAnne Taylor received a special honor this week. She received the Tulsa Press Club Media Icon award for 2023.

The event was held at The Vista at Greenwood and Archer. Dave Davis said he was honored to serve as the emcee.

LeAnne received the Media Icon award for her long career in TV news and the impact she's made on local journalism.

Several News On 6 folks were there to support her, and we're so proud of her!