Broken Arrow Officer Charged With Animal Cruelty After Seen Pepper Spraying Dog

William Golden was arrested after Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp filed two charges Friday: a felony Animal Cruelty charge and a misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.

A Broken Arrow Police Officer is out on bond Friday for felony animal abuse.

His neighbors filmed the officer's run-in with a neighborhood dog last month.

The neighbor who posted a video on social media of the incident said since then, she feels like the officer has tried to intimidate her.

Thorp said he made the decision after watching the neighbor's video.

Thorp said everyone should be held accountable regardless of their affiliation.

“I'm aware Mr. Golden is a police officer, but no person is above the law. It’s the state position we're gonna go through in this case and we're going to ensure that justice is done here in Wagoner County,” Thorp said.

Deanna Westbrook is the one who filmed the altercation and shared it on social media before taking it down when she received a cease-and-desist letter from Golden's attorney.

“I think it's just supposed to scare me to be quiet,” said Westbrook.

Westbrook said this started after a neighbor's dog got out of a fence and jumped in the officer's patrol car.

An affidavit describes the 4-year-old English Bulldog named Rusty as non-aggressive -- it said Golden admitted to tazing Rusty several times while the dog was in his car -- and video shows Golden pepper spraying the dog as well.

The affidavit also said Golden admitted to pulling a loaded weapon and threatened to shoot the dog and pointed the gun at nearby homes.

It said Golden states he did not know why he pulled a gun, but at the time, he was angry and frustrated.

In a statement to the public, BAPD said they will withhold the results of its internal investigation into the incident while the criminal investigation is underway.

"The allegations are serious, and we are committed to fully cooperating with the District Attorney’s Office. The Office of Professional Standards’ internal investigation is ongoing, however, at the request of the District Attorney we are delaying the conclusion of our internal investigation pending the outcome of the criminal case. Officer Golden remains on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy and the collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police."





Rusty was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, and witnesses say he was not showing any signs of aggression towards Golden.

The neighbor who captured the video told News On 6 that she now has legal representation.