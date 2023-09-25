Tulsa's Pumpkin Town Opens With Over 20 Fall Attractions

Tulsa's Pumpkin Town has opened for the season! The fall staple is a must visit with more than 20 attractions. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live there Monday morning to give us a look.

By: News On 6

-

A fall staple for many Tulsa families is back open for the season!

Pumpkin Town is not your typical pumpkin patch, it has more than 20 attractions. Co-owner Brigette Salayta said some of the guests' favorites are the Thunder Mountain slides, pumpkin blaster, jumping pillow, face painting, petting zoo, and the newest addition - a zipline.

It started in 1999 with a produce tent and pony rides and has grown every year since.

"We really strive to provide an experience for the whole family," said Salayta. "There are a ton of activities that you end up taking your kids to that you are just kind of watching them play, which is great anything that gets the kids out, but there are not a lot of things that the whole family can participate in together, so I think that sets us apart."

This will also be the fourth year of Insanity Farms, a haunted attraction with two spooky mazes and zombie paintball.

Pumpkin Town is open every day through October 31st from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $14.99 per person, children two and under get in free. Salayta said they also partner with Food for Kids, so those who bring a canned good to donate can get $1 off admission.

You can find more information at https://pumpkintownfarm.com/.







