Tulsa Woman Still Missing After Silver Alert Issued

Friends, family, and police are still searching for a 75-year-old Tulsa woman after a Silver Alert was sent out Sunday. Police say Claudia Price was last seen Sunday morning at a Walmart near 91st and Delaware.

For the last two days, Mike Gleason has been looking everywhere for his sister Claudia.

"This is a park that's close to her neighborhood. There's a lot of people that are on the bike trails, on the walking trails," said Gleason.

He's hoping one of those cyclists or walkers will recognize Claudia and call police, who are also searching for her from above with their helicopter.

"They've been up for at least 30 or 40 minutes," said Gleason.

He’s worried for his sister's safety.

"It's kind of disheartening just to know my sister has actually gotten lost like this," he said.

The impact of Claudia being missing reaches beyond just her family. Her friends are also worried.

"I'm scared for her, and I'm hoping for the very best," said Suan Virdell.

Virdell is a volunteer at the Oklahoma Military History Center in Broken Arrow. She said Claudia volunteered here for years before her dementia got worse. She's been helping in the search, too.

"I walked to river walk and looked through ravines and stuff to see where she might be hiding because the weather got bad too, so I was hoping I could find her walking around somewhere," she said.

Caring for someone with dementia can be tough, but Mike Gleason wishes he could look after his sister instead of looking for her.

"She was a retired nurse. She used to take care of people. That was her career just to take care of people, so she deserves at least that much," said Gleason.

Claudia was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and dark blue jeans.

If you see her, call the police.