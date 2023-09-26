Oklahoma School Receives National Recognition For Supporting Kids' Health

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation is recognizing Morris Elementary for its best practices in supporting the physical, mental, and social-emotional health needs of the school community.

-

An Oklahoma school is receiving an award for being one of the healthiest in the entire country.

Morris Elementary received America’s Healthiest Schools recognition from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

The organization is recognizing Morris for its best practices in supporting the physical, mental, and social-emotional health needs of the school community.

The awards program recognizes schools that demonstrate exemplary achievements related to children’s health, such as serving healthy meals and offering high-quality physical education. They have also added a mental health component.

Whitney Tucker and Kelli Baker are a P.E. teacher and counselor for Morris Elementary who said the principal has allowed them to come together to help make sure their kids are doing well as a whole.

They’ve built an outdoor classroom, created interactive learning environments, and dinners for their entire school and families.

“When we started that it really was focusing on bringing our families together, spending quality time, meaningful time together and providing an opportunity for our students in our families, to really learn new ways to enjoy each other with healthy habits," said Baker.

There are 781 schools from across the country being recognized. They will learn how many schools in Oklahoma are getting recognized Tuesday morning.