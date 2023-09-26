'Tulsa Is Amazing': Donations Raise Thousands In Support Of Lowood, Hodges Bend After Fire

A Tulsa restaurant owner whose own business was affected by a fire last year said it's great to see so many people come together.

-

More than $77,000 has been raised to help Lowood and Hodges Bend after a fire destroyed their building.

While the damage wasn't as severe at her restaurant, Farm Bar, Linda Ford said she understands a little of what the owners at Lowood and Hodges Bend are going through.

"It's just not fun, watching something that you've dreamed about and worked to build up literally go up in smoke," she said.

Farm Bar was closed for 5 months in 2022 after getting severe water and smoke damage after Burn Co. Barbecue burnt down next door.

She said she got a few texts Saturday night about what was happening at Hodges Bend and Lowood and began thinking about the owners, employees, and people who lived there.

"Like, oh no, not again, and immediately our thoughts went to Chip and Noah and the whole team at Hodges Bend and Lowood," she said.

She said Lowood and Hodges Bend are cornerstones of Tulsa's food community and knows people will rally to help them.

She said it meant so much to her when Farm Bar was closed to see all of the people who still supported the restaurant after it was closed for months.

"For us, it was a five-month wait for us to open back up, but they showed up, and they showed up in force, and they have supported us even after the fire," she said.

She said Tulsa has a tight-knit culinary community and is thankful for the people who helped her restaurant during its time of need and is so glad to see them helping Lowood and Hodges Bend.

"Tulsa is amazing, and their capacity to rally around businesses who have experienced this kind of loss," she said.

She said another way you can support Lowood and Hodges Bend is by buying gift cards or watching their social media pages for pop-ups or other fundraisers.

To view the GoFundMe supporting the Hodges Bend and Lowood, click HERE.

Different residents who lived in the apartments have also created GoFundMe for fire relief. To visit some, click HERE and HERE.