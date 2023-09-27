Three people ransacked three different storage units last week at a U-Haul lot near 35th and Sheridan, police said.

By: News On 6

Man Accused Of Burglarizing Several Storage Units, Tulsa Police Say

-

A man is accused of burglarizing several storage units, Tulsa Police said.

Three people ransacked three different storage units last week at a U-Haul lot near 35th and Sheridan, police said.

While searching the area, officers said they found Brandon Smith hiding inside one of the units.

Police said they also found video of Smith burglarizing the storage units, along with some of the items taken and a backpack full of burglary tools.

Two other people involved got away, but officers are working to identify them, according to police.