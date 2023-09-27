Preview: 'Survivor' Returns To CBS With 90-Minute Season Premiere

The iconic reality series "Survivor" returns to Channel 6 on Wednesday night, Sept. 27, with its milestone 45th edition. Host Jeff Probst gave an inside look of the new season.

By: CBS News, News On 6

After 23 years and 652 episodes, the iconic reality series Survivor returns Wednesday night, Sept. 27, with its milestone 45th edition.

Eighteen new castaways will try to outwit, outplay and outlast each other to win the title of sole survivor, and the $1 million grand prize.

The 90-minute season premiere of Survivor 45 is at 7 p.m. on Channel 6. It will be available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.

LeAnne, Alan, and Dave will give their picks for the winner next week. Host Jeff Probst gave an inside look of the new season.