Tulsa Residents Divided Over Future Of Controversial Owen Park Monument

Some people say they want this monument removed from the park. Others say adding more context to it would be preferred.

Some people are concerned about a monument in Owen Park because some of the historical names listed on it had controversial pasts, including links to the KKK.

The 8-foot stone slab at the entrance of Owen Park commemorates the Tulsa Association of Pioneers, which formed in September 1921 - just after the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Tulsa history researcher Fraser Kastner said while the monument that dates back to 1935 is great for representing history, there are pieces left out.

“I think it's notable that some of the people on the monument itself have some very unfortunate and bad ties, and they've got a history of bad actions during the period surrounding the Race Massacre,” he said.

Some of the names Kastner points out are J.M. Hall, Sam Kennedy, M.J. Glass, and W. Tate Brady.

W. Tate Brady’s name was associated with many things across Tulsa, including Brady Street and the Brady Theater, but those were renamed after a council vote due to his ties to the Ku Klux Klan.

"We all know his association to the Knights of Liberty, which was a cell of the Klan that operated in Tulsa around that time," Kastner said.

James Taylor said the monument has no place in a public park.

“Personally, I think they should just put it in a museum somewhere and just tell the whole story 'cause it's really crazy,” Taylor said.

Kastner said he doesn’t want it moved or destroyed but for more context to be added.

He said seeing only four names separate Brady from the Bynum family raises questions.

"The fact that they're on this monument together means that they were in this social club together," said Kastner.

News On 6 asked the city for its view and if it was open to the discussion and received this statement:

"The Parks Department evaluates requests to remove pre-existing monuments, plaques, and statues in parks on a case-by-case basis... The Department makes every effort to ensure our parks meet the needs of the community and will make necessary evaluations accordingly."