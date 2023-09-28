Police: Teen Stabs Man After Altercation In Tulsa Neighborhood

The teen said he defended himself and stabbed the man in the chest multiple times with a kitchen knife, according to police.

By: News On 6

A man was stabbed after an altercation with a teenager in a Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the police.

A 17-year-old boy caught a man prowling around the teen's home near 61st and Peoria around 9 p.m., police said.

The lieutenant said the police got a call from the teen about an assault with a dangerous weapon before they responded to the scene.

During the call, the teen said that the man was around the house and threatening him with a piece of wood, before trying to chase him into the house, police said.

The teen said he defended himself and stabbed the man in the chest multiple times with a kitchen knife, according to police.

The teen was initially taken into custody, but has since been released, police said.

The police confirmed that the man's injuries are critical, but he is expected to be OK.

