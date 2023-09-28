Bob Dick, a former Tulsa Police Chief and Tulsa County Commissioner, is being remembered by the community for his public service.

By: News On 6

Remembering Bob Dick, Former Tulsa Police Chief And Tulsa Co. Commissioner

A former Tulsa Police Chief and Tulsa County Commissioner is being remembered by the community for his public service. Bob Dick died this week.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum shared a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, recalling some of Bob's accomplishments.

In the statement, Mayor Bynum wrote: "If you live in Tulsa, Bob Dick's commitment to public service made your life better."

He went on to say Bob served as a Tulsa Police officer, Tulsa Police Chief, a Police and Fire Commissioner and a Tulsa County Commissioner.

Bob also helped pass the Vision 2025 package, which included the now BOK Center.

Read Mayor Bynum's full statement below:

If you live in Tulsa, Bob Dick’s commitment to public service made your life better. Decades as a Tulsa Police Officer, Tulsa Police Chief, Police & Fire Commissioner, and culminating in his time as Tulsa County Commissioner when old divides between the City and County were bridged to pass Vision 2025.

That vote was the turning point in our city’s trajectory - when Tulsans began investing in ourselves to build the city we enjoy today - and it wouldn’t have passed were it not for the partnership and leadership of Commissioner Dick and Mayor Bill LaFortune.

I always appreciated the chance to talk with Commissioner Dick about whatever the big issue of the day happened to be. I don’t think I ever brought him something he hadn’t already seen years before.

I am saddened by the news of his passing, and our family’s prayers are with his.