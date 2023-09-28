Cherokee Nation Signed Agreement To Award $150,000 In Grants To Tulsa First Responders

The Cherokee Nation has awarded $150,000 in grants through their Public Safety Partners Program, which will be allocated to the Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa Fire Department, and Tulsa Area Emergency Management

By: News On 6

-

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined forces on Thursday to sign a Memorandum of Understanding at City Hall.

The Cherokee Nation has awarded $150,000 in grants through their Public Safety Partners Program, which will be allocated to the Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa Fire Department, and Tulsa Area Emergency Management. This agreement aims to enhance the capabilities of Tulsa’s first responders and ensure the safety of its residents. These funds will be used for training, equipment, and other essential needs, further bolstering the city's public safety efforts.

Strengthening Community Partnerships

Chief Hoskin expressed appreciation for the dedication of Tulsa's first responders, acknowledging their ceaseless commitment to protecting citizens.

"These Public Safety Partners Program grants are another way we can give back to our community partners who we value tremendously and work alongside," he said.

Mayor Bynum echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the positive impact these funds will have on emergency response efforts, benefiting hundreds of first responders.

“This agreement not only showcases the incredible partnership between the City of Tulsa and the Cherokee Nation, but this funding will have a direct impact on our public safety and emergency efforts in Tulsa,” Mayor Bynum said. “This funding will allow the city to purchase crucial public safety equipment that will ultimately impact our shared residents during times of need.”

Creation Of Public Safety Partners Program

In May, Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced the creation of the $13 million Public Safety Partners Program during the annual Firefighter Appreciation Banquet. This program aims to provide crucial support to first responder agencies within the Cherokee Nation. To date, $11.4 million in grants has been awarded to 230 agencies. The deadline for first responder agencies to apply for the remaining $50,000 grant is October 9.

“The Cherokee Nation is proud to partner with the City of Tulsa in an effort to help protect those closest to us. We know that effective police, fire, and emergency services are an essential foundation to a successful community,” Deputy Chief Warner said.

Allocations for Essential Upgrades

The Tulsa Office of Emergency Management plans to utilize the grant funds to purchase a variety of equipment, including a heavy equipment trailer and a green waste debris incinerator. The Tulsa Fire Department intends to upgrade its Fire Marshal Weapon System, expand its inventory of hearing-impaired smoke alarms, and procure equipment for the bike rescue team. The Tulsa Police Department will allocate its funding towards new technology and training opportunities for its officers.

A Comprehensive Approach to Public Safety

Across the 7,000-square-mile Cherokee Nation Reservation, various city and county agencies collaborate to provide essential public safety services. These include county sheriff departments, municipal police departments, volunteer and municipal fire departments, Emergency Medical Services, emergency management services, and emergency 911 services. The Public Safety Partners Program, funded under the Cherokee Nation's Respond, Recover, and Rebuild Plan under the American Rescue Plan Act, aims to offer a one-time boost of assistance to critical first responder agencies.