Avoid The Ticket: Tulsa Police Urge Attention To 'No Parking' Signs Amid Fair Rush

Tulsa Police and city code enforcers are out in full force, making sure everyone is following the rules. Signs are posted about where you can and cannot park during the fair.

People heading out to the Tulsa State Fair are once again packing midtown neighborhoods so they don’t have to pay for parking. Tulsa Police warn drivers to pay attention to the “no parking” signs to avoid a ticket.

Attendants are busy collecting money at the fairgrounds for drivers parking on-site. Rates are ranging from $15-$20.

Others are choosing to avoid paying to park by checking out midtown Tulsa neighborhoods.

“I think we got here at 10:30 and drove into the first neighborhood there and parked,” said Travis Holmes from Owasso. “It’s not that farther of a walk. We’ll save $20 to park here anytime.”

Garrett Cousatt drove in from Pryor to have some fried food and fun. He’s also parking in one of the neighborhoods.

“Where we usually go is all filled up,” he said. “Everyone around here is packed, so we had to drive around a little bit. It’s no big deal.”

Violators could get a ticket. Officers say they have to make sure first responders can travel through neighborhood roads in case of an emergency.

More parking is available across the street in the lots between Reasor's and Subway near 21st and Yale. Those rates are $15 on Sundays and weekdays but higher on weekends.

The free shuttles are back on select days. Each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, drivers can park at the Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center near 31st and Harvard and ride to the fairgrounds.