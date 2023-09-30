19-Year-Old Dies In Okmulgee County SUV Crash

Saturday, September 30th 2023, 6:33 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A 19-year-old Bartlesville man is dead after crashing an SUV in Okmulgee County, authorities say.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is it happened along I-40 near Henryetta Tuesday night around 8:30.

OHP said Isaac Muzny was flown to a hospital and died from his injuries.

Muzny was the only person involved in the wreck and the cause is under investigation, OHP says.

