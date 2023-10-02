'Buddy Walk' Raises Money, Awareness For Down Syndrome Association Of Tulsa

The Tulsa Buddy Walk raised awareness and money to support the Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa. Organizers said 90-percent of all money raised stays at the local level.

By: News On 6

-

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and some people got together on Sunday to support the cause at the 21st annual Tulsa Buddy Walk!

The family-friendly event took place at Holland Hall.

Those with down syndrome invited buddies to walk with them to raise awareness and money to support the Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa.

Organizers said 90-percent of all money raised stays at the local level.

"Scholarships and medical expenses and school and those funds stay in the community for the Tulsa families with down syndrome, to help them with any assistance they may need," said Leslie Long, Theater Arts Dir. at Holland Hall and Chair of Buddy Walk DSAT.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum also got in on some of the fun and said it was a great turnout.

The event also had raffle prizes, snow cones, and other fun activities.