A free program is giving first responders in Oklahoma a safe space to take care of their mental and physical health.

By: News On 6

Mobile Fitness Trailers Allow First Responders To Focus On Mental, Physical Health

-

A free program is giving first responders in Oklahoma a safe space to take care of their mental and physical health.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's CrossFit boxes help make it happen.

The goal of these mobile trailers is to keep the minds and bodies of first responders well.

Trooper Danny Long said the idea to start the Oklahoma First Responder Wellness Division came to him after struggling with his own mental health several years ago.

Long says working as a first responder can be extremely traumatic and it's not always a topic of conversation.

That's why he hopes these mobile trailers will eventually be accessible to police officers, firefighters and EMTs across the state.

“Having a regular routine in place that you’re physically moving, getting out of the house, coming together with other first responders that are going through a lot of similar issues that you are that’s remarkable," Long said.

Long said the goal is to have a CrossFit box 30 to 45 minutes away from all first responders in Oklahoma.

He believes they will help bring first responders together, get them out of isolation, and allow them to find a community.



