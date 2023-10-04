Tulsa State Fair Magician, Hypnotist Gives Sneak Peek Of His Show

Wednesday, October 4th 2023, 4:21 pm
A show at the Tulsa State Fair is hypnotizing audiences.
David Anthony is a comedian, magician, and hypnotist. He started doing magic at just 7 years old and was performing shows by age 12. Anthony said in 2015 he was trained by a Las Vegas hypnotist and now tours the country doing both.
This year is his first time at the Tulsa State Fair where he performs daily on the lower-level stage of the SageNet Center.
Anthony said he started his show by inviting 20 people on stage.
"I do not pick volunteers, they volunteer themselves," he continued saying,
"About 5 minutes into the show, I say hey if you want to get hypnotized come on up and join me up on stage and then I walk off and they fill up those chairs."
Anthony describes hypnosis as a deep state of relaxation.
"When they are in that deep state of relaxation, they are open to my suggestion," he added.
He starts simple, like asking the volunteers to visualize a bright pink elephant. Then, the further in a trance the volunteers go, the more active Anthony's commands get.
"On stage, it is very likely that you will see people forget their names, pretend that they are on a roller coaster, or think they are in a rock band, and they are jamming out to a guitar or drums."
In some cases, he even takes it a step further.
"Sometimes people are running around the stage looking for their belly button because they got hypnotized to think that they lost their belly button," Anthony said.
It is a unique style of entertainment that he said allows everyone in on the fun, including the audience. Anthony performs at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. every day through the end of the fair. You can learn more about him at DAnthonyMagic.com.
