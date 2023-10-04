Tulsa State Fair Magician, Hypnotist Gives Sneak Peek Of His Show

David Anthony, a magician and hypnotist, performs on the lower level of the SageNet Center every day this week.

By: News On 6

-

A show at the Tulsa State Fair is hypnotizing audiences.

David Anthony is a comedian, magician, and hypnotist. He started doing magic at just 7 years old and was performing shows by age 12. Anthony said in 2015 he was trained by a Las Vegas hypnotist and now tours the country doing both.

This year is his first time at the Tulsa State Fair where he performs daily on the lower-level stage of the SageNet Center.

Anthony said he started his show by inviting 20 people on stage.

"I do not pick volunteers, they volunteer themselves," he continued saying,

"About 5 minutes into the show, I say hey if you want to get hypnotized come on up and join me up on stage and then I walk off and they fill up those chairs."

Anthony describes hypnosis as a deep state of relaxation.

"When they are in that deep state of relaxation, they are open to my suggestion," he added.

He starts simple, like asking the volunteers to visualize a bright pink elephant. Then, the further in a trance the volunteers go, the more active Anthony's commands get.

"On stage, it is very likely that you will see people forget their names, pretend that they are on a roller coaster, or think they are in a rock band, and they are jamming out to a guitar or drums."

In some cases, he even takes it a step further.

"Sometimes people are running around the stage looking for their belly button because they got hypnotized to think that they lost their belly button," Anthony said.

It is a unique style of entertainment that he said allows everyone in on the fun, including the audience. Anthony performs at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. every day through the end of the fair. You can learn more about him at DAnthonyMagic.com.