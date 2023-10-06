Job Fair Held For Positions Available At Broken Arrow Public Schools

There are 75 open positions from bus drivers to mechanics. The district also needs classroom aids and people to take care of kids before and after school.

By: News On 6

Job Fair Being Held For Positions Available At Broken Arrow Public Schools

Broken Arrow Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Oct. 6. The jobs available help make their schools run smoothly.

The district needs people to help with jobs like child nutrition and transportation.

Interested applicants are asked to bring a copy of their driver’s license and a resume because interviews will be done on the spot. The hiring process will begin immediately if you're offered a position.

Rosalyn Vann Jackson, Chief Support Services Officer for BAPS, said these positions are great for anyone looking for supplemental income, professionals looking for a second income, and anyone who wants to be around kids and make a difference in the lives of students.

Vann Jackson said they offer several great incentives like full-time benefits, paid training, tuition reimbursement, and year-round pay.

She said BAPS is a great place to work and they're excited to add more staff to their tiger community.

“I think the best thing in the world is to give back to children. We have the opportunity to drive our future, feed them healthy and safe meals, to keep them safe within our environments in our before and after care, and it’s something that’s long lasting,” Vann Jackson said.

The support job fair is Friday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center.