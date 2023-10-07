2 Dead After Fatal Crash On Highway 75

Two people are dead after a wrong way fatal crash on U.S. Highway 75 early Saturday morning.

Two people are dead after a wrong way fatal crash on U.S. Highway 75 early Saturday morning.

Tulsa police say they got a call about a two car accident in the southbound lanes of U.S. 75 near Pine Street.

They say a 23-year-old Bartlesville woman was going northbound in the southbound lanes when she hit another driver, a 26-year-old man from Tulsa.

Police say there was no indication of braking by either driver.

Both drivers were killed in the crash.

Police have not yet identified them as they notify families.