6 Pounds Of Meth Recovered After Tulsa Police Chase

A chase that ended in a crash in Tulsa Sunday evening resulted in two people being taken into custody, police said.

By: News On 6

-

Two people are in custody after a chase that caused a crash in Tulsa on Sunday night, police said.

Tulsa Police said this began around 9:45 Sunday night when an officer tried to pull over Shelly McElroy for a traffic stop. While approaching the vehicle, the officer saw what appeared to be crystal meth, and then McElroy took off and led the officer on a chase, police said.

According to TPD, McElroy hit another car near East 15th and Yorktown before stopping at a gas station near 15th Street and South Lewis Avenue. While at the gas station Shelley McElroy struck something with the vehicle, causing it to stop, police said.

During the pursuit, the passenger, Gary McElroy, tossed out the package of drugs. Officers recovered the box which they said had more than 3 kilograms of Methamphetamine (6.6 pounds), and 121 grams of Fentanyl inside.

Officers arrested Shelly and Gary McElroy and said the pair are facing several possible charges including; aggravated trafficking of Methamphetamine, aggravated trafficking Fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, eluding Police, hit-and-run, driving without a license, driving with an expired tag, and littering.