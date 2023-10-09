Tulsans Celebrate Annual Native American Day At Dream Keepers Park

Tulsa's annual Native American Day is at Dream Keepers Park from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. There are free shuttles to the park from the parking lot of Boston Avenue Methodist Church.

By: News On 6

Tulsa is home to about 30,000 Native Americans. Each year the city celebrates with singing, dancing, and a parade.

News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live at Dream Keepers Park where the festivities were just getting started.

It's hosted by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, and this year's theme is "Weaving a Legacy."

Tulsa celebrates this day to formally recognize its indigenous populations and their valuable contributions.

Festivities include an opening ceremony, songs, art in the field, hearing from tribal leaders with the Osage, Muscogee Creek, and Cherokee, a parade, and cultural dancing.

There will be free shuttles from the parking lot of Boston Avenue Methodist Church.