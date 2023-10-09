Kiss the Pig: Six In The Morning Team Will Have To Pucker Up

The Six in the Morning team will have to pucker up after they finished with the most donations in our annual Kiss the Pig fundraiser.

Monday, October 9th 2023, 5:21 pm

By: News On 6


LeAnne, Dave, Alan, Tess, and Stephen won by less than $50. In total, you raised $8,337.78 for the Food for Kids program thanks to your donations and the match from the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma.

You can watch the morning team kiss the pig this Wednesday on Six in the Morning.
