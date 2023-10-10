As one of the primary resources for people experiencing homelessness in the city, Tulsa Day Center leaders are hopeful that this day increases support for their cause.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Day Center Honored For Its Services On World Homeless Awareness Day

The Tulsa Day Center is being honored on World Homeless Awareness Day, for helping people in Tulsa experiencing homelessness.

As one of the primary resources for people experiencing homelessness in the city, Tulsa Day Center leaders are hopeful that this day increases support for their cause.

Councilor Laura Bellis plans to give the center a recognition proclamation for “World Homeless Awareness Day” in support of its work.

The Tulsa Day Center is asking for people to volunteer and make donations to help support its work, from feeding to clothing the homeless population.

Another big need for support is inside of its medical clinic.

The facility has worked with nearly 1,200 people this year and saved the City of Tulsa about $850,000.

Tulsa Day Center CEO Mack Haltom said he wants the community know they are hard at work to provide more resources for people on the streets.

"I always tell people we are sheltering at night anywhere from 600 to 700 people that are homeless in our shelters," Haltom said.

Haltom said a plan is underway for another shelter to be built in Tulsa.