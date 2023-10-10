New Grocery Store In Broken Arrow Aims To Support Local Farmers, Ranchers

The owners of Okie Family Market said their goal is to bridge the gap for local farmers, ranchers, and small businesses when farmers markets are no longer in season.

News On 6

A new farmer's market-style grocery store is opening Thursday, October 12th in Broken Arrow.

The owners of Okie Family Market said the goal is to bridge the gap for local farmers, ranchers, and small businesses when farmers markets are no longer in season.

"Unfortunately, the farmers markets are seasonal and so it is harder to get those amazing products and be able to support those amazing vendors when they close down," Eric Miller continued saying, "The whole concept of this store came from wanting to support local and wanting to support those people year-round."

Miller said he and his wife Stephanie were both born and raised in Oklahoma. They are also parents and know how hard it can be to grocery shop with kids, which is why they added a kids' playroom inside the store.

"They kind of get bored and a little antsy, so I wanted a place where they would be able to play, be entertained, and I can take my time looking around and getting exactly what I need," Stephanie said.

Having that little bit of extra time allows customers to read a product's label. "We do have a lot of amazing products and a lot of amazing vendors that have amazing stories behind their products that make it a little more personal," said Eric.

The concept is personal for the shoppers and the owners. Stephanie said, "Shopping at the farmers markets and word of mouth and on social media, really, is where I have found a lot of these vendors." Her husband said they also have tried many of the products on their shelves.

The Miller's even go the extra mile to ensure they are getting the highest quality food. "All of our meat is pasture-raised meat, our cattle are grass fed and grass finished, and then we personally have been out to the farms and met all the ranchers," Eric added.

Having the brick-and-mortar is a dream for the couple that is also bridging the gap for a seasonal industry.

The store is at 4924 S 193rd E Ave. in Broken Arrow. It opens on October 12th at 10:30 a.m. and its regular hours will be Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can learn more about Okie Family Market and find out about new product announcements on social media