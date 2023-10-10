Newly Announced Grant To Facelift Tulsa's Historic Route 66 Buildings

The grants are a way to get things looking good before the 2026 Centennial Celebration of the historic highway.

Historic buildings along Route 66 in Tulsa might get a facelift soon, thanks to a new grant announced by the Tulsa Route 66 Commission.

Brandon Neth just bought a building near the University of Tulsa, but the tattoo parlor's storefront is not in great shape.

"This is dry rotted, it's falling apart here, we've got a lot of this old really neat looking tile that's broken, these windows are not airtight; they haven't been done correctly, so it looks good from the outside, but it's not good," said Neth.

Neth owns the building next door, which he hopes to transform into something unique.

"I'd love something like a yoga studio or a vintage clothing store or something like that, and we want to give them the facade and the interior to match that," he said.

A new grant from the Route 66 Commission could cover part of the cost.

Commissioner Jessica Jackson Seay said people who own historically significant buildings along Route 66 might be eligible for a matching grant of up to $40,000.

“There are definitely some along the route that could use that love and could use that attention, and I think some that may have been holding off because we've been working on this grant for a while," said Seay.

The grant is for the facade, so anything that faces the road and has restrictions.

Buildings must have been built DURING the mother road’s heyday, from 1926 to 1959.

Luckily for Brandon, his buildings fit the bill, and he thinks this grant is a win for Tulsa.

"Tulsa is right on the cusp of becoming something special, and things like this is what's gonna get it us over that hump," said Neth.

There is a comprehensive list of requirements and guidelines for the grant at the City of Tulsa's website HERE.