$130,000 Stolen From Tulsa Nonprofit, Former Volunteer Treasurer Faces Accusations

Police are investigating after a former volunteer is accused of stealing $135,000 from a Tulsa nonprofit.

Dorothy Ballard, the Executive Director of Oklahomans for Equality, said when this happened, the group didn’t have the right policies in place to stop something like this from happening.

Now, they are making an effort to have stronger policies in place and be more transparent with their finances. They plan to hold quarterly meetings that are open to the public, and at the first one, Ballard answered many questions.

Some were years in the making.

Ballard said investigators believe the money was taken from the group by a volunteer who served as Treasurer.

Investigators believe that money was spent on several things, including personal trips, medical expenses, and credit card payments.

"There was a lot of mixed reactions,” said Ballard. “But overarchingly, it was a sense of relief that there were finally some answers that we could offer."

Ballard said before now OKEQ didn’t have the right controls to prevent someone from mismanaging money.

"We began as a very grassroots organization; we didn't have a lot of infrastructure and processes in place,” said Ballard.

Now, the organization plans to hold quarterly public town halls and conduct audits more frequently to keep track of money coming in and out.

She said it’s hurtful to see someone take advantage of a nonprofit.

"I can't imagine what was going through that person's mind; they're a very entrenched member of the community, and I would like to believe that there wasn't maliciousness behind it,” said Ballard.

She knows many people are upset about what happened and said now, it’s a waiting game until investigations are finished and to see if criminal charges will be filed.

"People want to see consequences for what occurred,” said Ballard. “This is a very, very big deal, and to know that we had suffered such substantial loss even though it was over a span of time, people want to know, well, what happens next."

Ballard said the money taken came from their general operations fund, not their grant money.

Oklahomans For Equality said the investigation has been handed over to Tulsa Police.

Tulsa Police couldn’t comment on the details but did confirm they are investigating.