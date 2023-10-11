Van Gogh Immersive Experience Art Exhibit Opens This Weekend In Tulsa

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience art exhibit will open Saturday, Oct. 14 in Tulsa and will be open Thursdays through Mondays. It's scheduled to be open to the public into early 2024.

-

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience art exhibit is coming to Tulsa for the first time after making stops all over the country.

News On 6's Jonathan Polasek experienced the exhibit, and said he was put right in the middle of Vincent van Gogh's work.

Inside you'll see 3D re-creations of Van Gogh's paintings and 360-degree projection technology where you are fully immersed into his art, while learning about the artist's life.

The exhibit is being hosted at the Fox Four Theater on 51st Street in Tulsa. It's here to stay for several months.

The hope is that people will come from all over to support not only the exhibit, but also the city of Tulsa in the process.

The executive producer of the company that curates the display has seen that support happen in other cities.

"We'll also see people coming from 3, 4, and 5-hour drive range to come and experience this exhibit. And that’s gonna be great just for the Midtown area, for all the businesses around here. We’re gonna see a great influx of tourism as well as locals who are enjoying the show," said John Zaller, Executive Producer for Exhibition Hub.

