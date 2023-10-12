New Docu-Series Highlights Natural Birthing Center In North Tulsa

"Given Women's Health Oasis and Birth Center" was recently featured on the new OWN series, "Rebuilding Black Wall Street." Founder Montika Collins is a descendant of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and hopes to return the tradition of midwifery to Greenwood.

By: News On 6

-

A new docu-series is shining a light on North Tulsa's only natural birthing center.

"Given Women's Health Oasis and Birth Center" was recently featured on the new OWN series, "Rebuilding Black Wall Street."

Founder Montika Collins is a descendant of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and hopes to return the tradition of midwifery to Greenwood.

Collins turned a house sitting on a tucked-away piece of land into a luxurious birth center dedicated to women's health and well-being.

She is a registered nurse and lactation consultant. She opened Given Women's Health Oasis and Birth Center in September.

The center provides women with a midwife, doula care, birth supplies, and holistic treatment.

According to the Tulsa Health Department, North Tulsa has the highest infant mortality rate in Tulsa and Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women.

Collins hopes her birth center plays a role in lowering those statistics.

Collins said she wants Black women to know there is a place in Tulsa where they can feel safe while giving birth.

“It’s shown that Black women do much better in the midwifery model care than inside of the hospital. So, we created a space where women could come, specifically Black women, and birth their babies in a safe space, and have providers that look like them,” Collins said.

She was recently featured on the new OWN docu-series "Rebuilding Black Wall Street." Her episode followed the construction from beginning to end.

Collins said she plans to add scenic walking paths, a pool, and more homes on the land to make the birthing experience more comfortable.

A new episode of "Rebuilding Black Wall Street" will air Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.