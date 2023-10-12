P!NK Is Coming To Tulsa; Adds BOK Center Show To 'Trustfall' Tour

The Grammy Award-winning pop star will make a stop in Tulsa next month and will bring rock legend Pat Benatar with her.

By: News On 6

Grammy Award-winning Pop star P!nk is adding a last-minute stop in Tulsa on her Trustfall tour.

The BOK Center announced that she'll be playing in the arena on Tuesday, November 28. Special guests for the show include Neil Giraldo + KidCutUp and rock legend Pat Benatar. Tickets go on sale on October 20 and start at $56.

P!nk has released 8 albums since her 2000 debut and has had 15 Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. She's sold 60 million album equivalents worldwide and has won three Grammy Awards.

Her last studio effort Hurts 2B Human marked her third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart

-----

Aerosmith officially postponing its farewell Peace Out tour until "sometime in 2024," as lead singer Steven Tyler battles a vocal injury that the Boston-based band said is "more serious than initially thought."

"His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care," Aerosmith said in a statement posted to the band's Instagram page. "He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

The band was set to perform at Tulsa's BOK Center on November 4 but that show has been postponed.

New tour dates will be announced soon, the band assured fans. Refunds will be available for those who can't attend the rescheduled concerts.

"I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers, and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world," Tyler said in a statement. "I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"