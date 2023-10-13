2 Accused Of Breaking Into Tulsa Home, Stealing Several Items

The burglary happened on September 24 at a house near Charles Page Boulevard and South 49th West Avenue, police said.

By: News On 6

2 Accused Of Breaking Into Broken Arrow Home, Stealing Several Items

-

Two people are accused of breaking into a house and stealing a long list of items, according to Tulsa Police.

The type of things police said were taken from the house may be a little surprising.

Officers said things like a robot vacuum, a German fiddle, and a case of wine were taken.

Police said once inside, the suspects, David and Susan Smith, took a couch, chairs, luggage, a pizza oven, framed art and several other items from the house.

Officers said TPD's Burglary Unit started investigating the case and served a search warrant at David and Susan Smith's home.

The two lived nearby and officers recovered several of the items from the burglary, along with 12 pounds of medical marijuana, police said.

That amount of marijuana far exceeds the amount licensed patients can legally have in their home, police said.

Officers said they arrested David and Susan on several complaints including burglary, stolen property, and possession of marijuana.

Records show David is still in custody, but Susan has bonded out of jail.