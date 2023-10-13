Scientists Host Watch Parties For Ring Of Fire Eclipse Event In Green Country

A ring of fire will be taking over the skies Saturday across a small pathway, but even people not in the direct line will get a pretty cool view.

A solar eclipse is happening on Saturday, and in Green Country, we will get to see most of the sun covered by the moon.

It’s called an annular solar eclipse because it'll cover most of the sun but not all of it.

Scientists all over the area are excited about it and even hosting watch parties.

The annular eclipse is also called a “ring of fire” since the moon will leave a tiny sliver of the sun showing.

Even though we’re not in the direct path here— it will still be a sight to see.

“These are rare phenomena where we get to see a little bit of the sun all the way around the moon," said Bryan Kyle.

Bryan Kyle is the Tulsa Air and Space Museum Planetarium Manager, and he’s taking his special solar telescope to Midland, Texas, on Saturday to see the annular eclipse in its direct path.

“We are going to try to livestream this event using this cool little gizmo; this is a Solar Hydrogen Alpha telescope.”

Here in Green Country, more than 70 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon, with the best view around 11:45 a.m.

“It doesn't happen that often," said Shawn Jackson. "It's never on a regular basis."

TU Physics professor Shawn Jackson has an interactive display showing what different eclipses will look like.

Professor Jackson said it’s important to wear special eclipse glasses and never look directly at the sun without them.

This annular eclipse comes only months before next April’s total solar eclipse.

It’ll pass directly through southeastern Oklahoma, and Tulsa will see nearly 95 percent of the sun covered.

“It’s all just for a few fleeting moments, but for those few fleeting moments, everyone is focused on that one astronomical event,” Kyle said.

There are two parties through the Astronomy Club of Tulsa from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sand Springs Case Community Center and Creekwood Elementary in Broken Arrow.

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is live streaming its solar telescope view of the eclipse in Midland, Texas, but you must reserve tickets for the planetarium in advance, and doors open around 11:15 a.m.

The University of Tulsa is also hosting a watch party near Keplinger Hall starting around 10:30 a.m.