Sunset Plaza, a 104-unit apartment complex with downtown views is being demolished to make way for new, affordable housing.

'We're Excited About It': Demolition Of Sunset Plaza Apartments Paves Way For Affordable Housing

A rundown Tulsa apartment complex is cleared away following a demolition.

All that's left of the 104-unit Sunset Plaza is rubble now that Tulsa Housing Authority is set to redevelop the site.

The apartment complex, officially labeled a blighted nuisance by the government, is being demolished so that new apartments can be built.

"It obviously has an incredible downtown view, which we're super excited about," said Ginny Hensley with THA. "Especially to offer that to people on that affordable housing income level.

The THA bought it last August from an out-of-state owner and had it stripped of most things of value.

In the last two months, the fire department trained at the complex, setting fires just to practice putting them out.

The 9.5-acre site once had 17 buildings, but all will be cleared away and concrete removed while the plans for what's next take shape.

The location adds to the value of the property, but the worth of it for the THA is for more housing, with more density than before, and all of it more affordable than what other developers are building.

"We hope to bring back affordable housing and workforce housing, which is for those who don't necessarily qualify for a subsidy, but may need that level of affordability," Hensley said.

The planning for what's to come might be easy compared to paying for it.

The THA says it's working on local government and charitable funding sources.